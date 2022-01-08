Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.67.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $378.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.42. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

