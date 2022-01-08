MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post sales of $159.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $148.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $666.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,815,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,469 shares of company stock worth $17,634,677 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,044.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. 383,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

