Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $231.85

Shares of Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.85 ($3.12) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.14). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.12), with a volume of 95,324 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £125.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

