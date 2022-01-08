MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Tops $0.0349

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $141,999.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00079154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.57 or 0.07646471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.25 or 1.00046563 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007246 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

