Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $763,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VOO stock opened at $430.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

