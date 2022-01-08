Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,912.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,782.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

