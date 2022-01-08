Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LOAN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 10,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,447. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 45.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $330,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

