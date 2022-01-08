ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

