MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketWise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.79. 52,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,887. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.