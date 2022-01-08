Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0891 on Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Maro has a market cap of $63.44 million and approximately $762,393.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00061257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

