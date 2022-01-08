Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.75. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 182,503 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MBII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.