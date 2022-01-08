Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $31,874.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.99 or 0.07604687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00071820 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00067945 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

