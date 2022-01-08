Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,899,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,960,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.15.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $369.65 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $363.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

