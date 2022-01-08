Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to announce sales of $25.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.20 million and the lowest is $24.87 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $109.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million.

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

MTTR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,105,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

