Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of $596.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.04. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 754,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

