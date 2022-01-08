Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 502,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 583.2 days.

Mazda Motor stock remained flat at $$8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.