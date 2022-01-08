Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 502,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 583.2 days.
Mazda Motor stock remained flat at $$8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.