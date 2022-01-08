McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.04. 1,276,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

