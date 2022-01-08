Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $399,000 Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 446.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $128.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.