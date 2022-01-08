Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 2,340,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

