Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFH opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Mercurity Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

