Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

MTCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $805,593.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 37,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $49,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,112,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,153. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

