Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Market Cap of $13.79 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00010390 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 14% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and $631,579.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

