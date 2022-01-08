Methanex Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

MX stock opened at C$55.09 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.59.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.72%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

