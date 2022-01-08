M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $37,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,786,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $370.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.31.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

