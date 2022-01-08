M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $30.23 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,081 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Commerce Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 140,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

