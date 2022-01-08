M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 65,957 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $78,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

CRM stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $229.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,387. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

