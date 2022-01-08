M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,904 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

