M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,772 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $45,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.