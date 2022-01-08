Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

Micron Technology stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

