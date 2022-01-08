Milestone Advisory Partners Acquires New Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.35 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

