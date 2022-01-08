Milestone Advisory Partners Buys 1,359 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after buying an additional 589,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after buying an additional 508,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

