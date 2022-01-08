Milestone Advisory Partners Has $1.14 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.23. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

