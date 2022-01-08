Milestone Advisory Partners Has $5.41 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 497.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,789 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $62.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.