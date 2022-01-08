Milestone Advisory Partners Takes $259,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $206.79 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

