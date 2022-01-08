Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Up 10.5%

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT) shares shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 87,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 80,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.39.

About Mint (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.