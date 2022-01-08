Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of MITK opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $729.59 million, a PE ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

