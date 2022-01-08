Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,246 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 924,120 shares during the period.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($45.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.