Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Critical Review

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -269.91% N/A -170.02% Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus target price of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Thryv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $6.18 million 1.35 -$15.03 million N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 1.15 $149.22 million $5.99 6.26

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thryv beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

