Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $8.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,349.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

MRNA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,669,280. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.85 and a 200 day moving average of $321.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a 1 year low of $111.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $3,008,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

