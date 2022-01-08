Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post earnings per share of $8.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.25 to $10.27. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,349.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.86. 5,278,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,669,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna has a 52-week low of $111.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.32.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

