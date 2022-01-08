Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 3.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 22.2% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $213.86 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.