Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

