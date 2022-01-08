Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

