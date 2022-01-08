MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 203,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE MOGU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 189,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

