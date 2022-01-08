Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $519,000 in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,282,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,096,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $40.33 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $602.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RMBL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

