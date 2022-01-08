Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.