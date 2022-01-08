Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Monster Beverage worth $66,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $5,669,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of MNST opened at $94.06 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.