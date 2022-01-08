Mooncoin Market Cap Tops $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.77 or 0.00310863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

