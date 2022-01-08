Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $295,000 in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 2.25% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEGA opened at $40.73 on Friday. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51.

