Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $334,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 293,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

